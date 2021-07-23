State Inspector General: Virginia paying for low quality conservation easements

The Office of the State Inspector General says the state’s land conservation easement program, in which properties receives a sizable tax break, needs work.
One in three conservation easement inspections recently done by auditors found that monitoring by a land trust company was inadequate.
Auditors from the Inspector General Office saw trash, old tires, scrap metal piles, old campers, inoperable vehicles and a manure storage area that contained deceased cattle parts on properties in easement it inspected, according to a news release from the agency.
The Office performed a year-long audit of the Conservation Easement and Land Preservation Tax Credit Program and found the conservation quality that Virginia receives for the associated tax credits needs improvement.
Easements between $500,000 and $999,999 lacked restrictions for water quality, historical preservation and agricultural use when compared to easements with tax credits of $1 million or more, the release said.
The higher valued tax credits trigger a review by the Dept. of Conservation and Recreation so some landowners avoid reaching that amount, according to the Office.
“Virginia provides tax credits up to $75 million per year for conservation easements and land donations,” said State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall in a statement.
“In effect, Virginia is paying for natural resource preservation through these tax credits. Taxpayers have taken reduced credits on easements, which has resulted in staying below the $1 million threshold for a Department of Conservation and Recreation review.”
The Office recommended the Land Trust Alliance be required to certify land trust companies holding easements or donations of land for these tax credits.
Dept. of Conservation and Recreation concurred.
"If this recommendation goes into effect, it would have a positive impact on other aspects of the tax credit program, including the fiduciary obligation to ensure tax credits are issued for legitimate conservation projects in perpetuity," the agency stated in the Inspector General audit report. "Requiring land trusts to be accredited by the Land Trust Alliance ... will raise the standards and quality of their operations and ensure all of the legal requirements ... are met.
"Accreditation will also help land trusts avoid errors in drafting conservation easements, baseline documentation reports, monitoring and stewardship," the audit report stated.
The Office also recommended state law require a lower threshold for quality reviews by the Conservation agency.
The audit also suggested a required DCR review when the appraised value of the easement involves a preservation tax credit of $1 million or more.
The Dept. of Taxation also concurred with the findings, the Inspector General Office stated.
Virginia provides tax credits of up to $75 million per year for conservation easements and land donations, according to the Inspector General Office. Through the program, the state allows an income tax credit for 40 percent of the value of donated land or conservation easements, according to DCR.
"In effect, Virginia is paying for natural resource preservation through these tax credits," the Office stated in the audit.
(540) 825-4315