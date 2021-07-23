State Inspector General: Virginia paying for low quality conservation easements

“In effect, Virginia is paying for natural resource preservation through these tax credits. Taxpayers have taken reduced credits on easements, which has resulted in staying below the $1 million threshold for a Department of Conservation and Recreation review.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Office recommended the Land Trust Alliance be required to certify land trust companies holding easements or donations of land for these tax credits.

Dept. of Conservation and Recreation concurred.

"If this recommendation goes into effect, it would have a positive impact on other aspects of the tax credit program, including the fiduciary obligation to ensure tax credits are issued for legitimate conservation projects in perpetuity," the agency stated in the Inspector General audit report. "Requiring land trusts to be accredited by the Land Trust Alliance ... will raise the standards and quality of their operations and ensure all of the legal requirements ... are met.

"Accreditation will also help land trusts avoid errors in drafting conservation easements, baseline documentation reports, monitoring and stewardship," the audit report stated.

The Office also recommended state law require a lower threshold for quality reviews by the Conservation agency.