The U.S. Government has filed a motion to appoint a lawyer to represent Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins in his federal corruption case.

Charged June 28 in a 16-count indictment with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services fraud in an alleged badges for bribes scheme, the three-term incumbent sheriff has yet to retain counsel in the case being tried in U.S. District Court Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Jenkins, running for a fourth term in November, has appeared in the courtroom at five different attorney status hearings since being indicted — but without a designated attorney, according to the motion.

“At this point … the defendant’s actions — really, inactions — have begun to look more like a delay tactic,” wrote U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh in his Sept. 5 motion to appoint counsel.

“If defendants were routinely allowed to delay like the defendant has, cases would drag needlessly on, and the trial of multi-defendant cases would be stalled. The interests of justice require that the defendant have an attorney. It is a disservice to him, his co-defendants, the public interest and the government to continue in the instant state of limbo.”

The motion stated Jenkins has been either unwilling or unable to retain counsel in the two-plus months since his indictment. The sheriff has appeared before the court six times over two months and has still failed to retain counsel despite ample opportunity to do so, Kavanaugh said.

Jenkins did not immediately respond to an email questioning when and if he is going to secure counsel in the case.

The U.S. attorney said his failure to retain counsel “is thwarting the prompt and orderly advancement of this case, which serves neither the defendant’s interests … nor the weighty public interest in this matter.”

Kavanaugh requested the court appoint him a lawyer and order Jenkins to file a financial affidavit by Sept. 13, showing he is eligible for appointed counsel. If he is not, the sheriff should reimburse the appointed counsel until he retains his own attorney, according to the motion.

According to Kavanaugh, the FBI informed Jenkins he was under investigation on Jan. 31, and interviewed him concerning his receipt of payments in exchange for issuing auxiliary deputy badges, credentials and, in some cases, firearms.

The alleged payments totaled at least $72,500, received from three other named defendants in the case, all Northern Virginia businessman, and at least five others, including two undercover FBI agents, according to the indictment.

Jenkins and the three others have all pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to start May 13, 2024.

On Feb. 8, attorney Mark E. Schamel of Venable LLP, headquartered in Washington, informed the government he represented the defendant and engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the pending federal investigation, according to the recent motion.

In July, Nicholas DePalma of Venable LLP filed a notice of appearance on Jenkins' behalf for arraignment purposes only.

On Aug. 23, Jenkins appeared alongside Schamel for his fourth attorney status conference, but Schamel is not admitted to the Western District of Virginia, according to the U.S. Attorney. The lawyer informed the court he was no longer certain he would be entering his appearance in the case, according to the motion.

“In sum, it has been over two months since the defendant, the sitting sheriff of Culpeper County, was indicted for public corruption and nine months since he became aware of the investigation,” stated Kavanaugh in the motion. “He still does not have an attorney. The defendant is an experienced law enforcement officer who understands the legal system and the necessity of legal counsel.

“Further, as a corruption case against a sitting law enforcement officer whose role authorizes him to exercise authority over other law enforcement officers, and even use force when lawfully permitted, there is a compelling public interest in having this case move in an orderly and expeditious fashion towards trial — and in a way that preserves the integrity of the proceedings. This includes having an attorney available who can review discovery, discuss legal strategy and investigate the case," the motion stated.

Discovery is voluminous and consists of multiple productions, according Kavanaugh. The government has been ready to produce discovery to Jenkins, but because he has not hired or been appointed counsel, they have been unable to do so, according to the motion.

“The Government does not want to be in a posture in which the defendant — weeks from now — finally gets around to retaining an attorney, receives discovery, and the case gets continued because the attorney claims he or she does not to have adequate time to review discovery and prepare,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Magistrate courts in this district have appointed counsel in similar situations when defendants have failed to do so.”