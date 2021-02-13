State officials hope centralized system will improve vaccine-related frustration

Virginia health officials say hope is on the horizon, not necessarily because more COVID-19 vaccines are coming, but because the state has developed an easier, more consistent way for people to register for them.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that a centralized registration system will open Tuesday morning and provide a “unified and comprehensive process” for residents to sign up for the vaccine. Instead of registering through one of the 35 different local health districts across the state, people throughout the commonwealth will be directed to one portal.
Those who have signed up already will not have to register again, as their forms are in the process of being moved to the centralized site, available at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Since Friday evening, state workers have been importing the existing lists and removing duplicate forms or those for people who’ve already been vaccinated.
Through the one-stop state portal, Virginians will be directed to vaccination clinics based on their address. They’ll also get weekly reminders that they’re on a waiting list and be able to check, whenever they want, to make sure they’re still in line, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator. Many residents have said repeatedly they could handle the wait if they knew they were still on a list.
An improved system would be a welcome change for people like Stafford County resident Joseph Howard, who described Virginia’s vaccine rollout as “dismal.” Like other local residents, he faced a confusing and frustrating mess last week when he tried to do as the state directed and sign up for a vaccine at CVS Health.
What he and others encountered speaks to the lack of communication among local, state and federal officials.
Howard is under 65 and has health issues that could put him at higher risk for developing a severe illness should he get the virus. Like others with underlying conditions, he is eligible for the vaccine and is part of tier 1b, along with residents age 65 and older and certain essential workers.
Last Monday, he and other local residents were notified by the state health department that they could sign up with CVS Health for vaccine appointments. The VDH email said people could log onto the CVS website at 5:15 the following morning.
Rhonda Belyea, also of Stafford, was among those who did—only to discover that she wasn’t eligible after all. As it turned out, local health officials who sent the emails didn’t know the state had asked CVS to vaccinate only those age 65 and older.
Confusion ensued, and Belyea started looking for answers.
“My father used to say that if you have a question, there are likely at least 10 other people with the same question, perhaps too timid to ask, so speak up,” she said.
Two days later, she had to speak up again when she received an email from Congressman Rob Wittman, who wanted “to be sure you have all the latest information” about the vaccine.
But his email wasn’t up to date. It said that anyone who meets Virginia’s criteria to get vaccinated can register at CVS when the state has tasked the pharmacy chain with vaccinating only those 65 and older.
Sean Murphy, 44, and a Fredericksburg resident with underlying health issues, also tried to unravel the mixed messages last week. More diplomatic than many, he said he believes all parties involved have the best intentions, but the execution is lacking.
“I fully understand that we have to be patient, but the commonwealth and local health districts really need to work on their communication with the public when it comes to vaccine appointments and distribution,” Murphy wrote in an email. “Local and state officials are touting how much ‘better’ this process is getting, but at the micro level, I would have to say that I respectfully disagree.”
‘NOT THE 19th CENTURY’
Carol Long, a geriatric care consultant in Fredericksburg, felt the same frustration Friday morning when snow fell as forecasted. Her husband was scheduled to get his second vaccine dose at the Fredericksburg Conference and Expo Center and showed up at 8:30 a.m.—only to find a sign on the door saying the clinic had been canceled.
The local health district had announced on Thursday evening that a vaccination clinic in King George County, as well as a testing event in Fredericksburg, had been canceled. But nothing was announced about the cancellation at the Expo Center until Friday morning—after the appointment for Long’s husband.
“This is not the 19th century, yet it feels like it,” she said in an email. “Very frustrating and unacceptable.”
There seems to be no shortage of frustration, both among those waiting for the vaccine and those administering it.
At CVS Health, corporate spokesperson Amy Thibault said “what happened in Virginia is unfortunate.” She said state officials asked the pharmacy chain to open its appointments only to those who had pre-registered, but the national chain wasn’t able to do that.
“We don’t have the capacity to make new systems for every state we’re in or to make scheduling tools for 50 different states that all have different requirements,” she said.
The compromise was to open up appointments early to those who had pre-registered, and that’s why people were emailed about the CVS slots. Virginia was the only one of 11 states in which CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to get the early sign-up offer, Thibault said.
But that went awry when local health officials, unaware the state had asked CVS to focus on elderly patients, sent out emails to people with underlying conditions. Some of the younger residents were able to get appointments.
Those who received the emails were told not to share the link because of limited doses available, but that’s all but impossible in this age of social media. Appointments for the 26,000 doses were gone in two hours, Thibault said.
SECOND-DOSE ASSURANCES
Despite the confusion, having CVS Health join the state effort is a good thing, said Avula, the state’s vaccine czar. The pharmacy chain’s allotment, dispersed at 36 different stores throughout the state, comes from the federal government and is in addition to the 130,000 new doses Virginia is getting each week, he said.
“That’s a 20 percent increase in weekly allocation to Virginia,” Avula said.
The additional doses were one of several new features he hailed during a VDH town hall last week. He also described the “exciting news” about the centralized system and call center that could handle a large volume of phone calls that local health districts have not been able to field.
Avula also said health districts and other agencies providing the vaccine are making appointments for the second dose at the same time the first dose is scheduled.
Early on, health officials weren’t sure about the vaccine supply from week to week. Workers at local health districts scheduled first appointments for residents, then contacted them again three to four weeks later to schedule second doses.
“What we’ve been seeing consistently for four straight weeks is the federal government has delivered on every second dose we’ve requested,” Avula said. “I think everybody is reassured” that it’s safe to schedule second doses because the supply will be there.
‘THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST’
Howard, the Stafford man with underlying conditions, was so determined to get a vaccine, he made an appointment with his doctor to get documentation saying he was at high risk.
But it’s not clear if officials at any of the vaccination clinics, including CVS Health, are checking for those documents or even verifying ages or identification.
When the state’s new registration system opens on Tuesday, people will be asked to provide more information about their pre-existing conditions, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The category is broad and includes a lot of fairly common conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and smoking. A few weeks after Mary Washington Healthcare started vaccinating community members, officials said they weren’t requiring a doctor’s note about underlying conditions because doing so would totally overwhelm medical providers.
Even so, those who have documentation should bring it to vaccine appointments, said Balmes–John, who in the next breath added: “We have not been checking” for them.
She said questions about verifying ages and conditions speaks to the many challenges faced during the pandemic. On one hand, public health officials want to vaccinate as many residents as possible because, she said, “the virus doesn’t care” who it attacks. On the other, officials want doses to go to those who are at highest risk.
Statistics at every level show that the older the person hospitalized with COVID-19, the greater the chance that individual will never make it home. In the local health district, almost nine of every 10 deaths associated with the virus have been among people age 60 and older.
The Virginia Association of Area Agencies has encouraged the state to give top priority to elderly residents, estimating that 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths could be stopped if those age 65 and over are vaccinated.
Balmes–John hopes residents will keep “those who need it most”—their parents and grandparents—in mind as the supply of doses remains limited. Officials expect people to follow the honor system and not sign up for vaccines unless they’re eligible.
Belyea, a retired librarian, hopes for the same.
“These are hard times for everybody,” she said, “and I think it’s important for us to remember it’s not just me and mine. It’s my community, it’s my countrymen. Everybody around the world is dealing with this.”
