State organization honors Keith Price

The Virginia Society State Service Medal was presented to Culpeper Town Councilman Keith Price (right) in February by past president of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Bill Schwetke (left), the Culpeper SAR chapter announced Tuesday.

This award recognizes Price’s efforts in making the monument to the Culpeper Minute Battalion and the Charters of Freedom display installed in October at Yowell Meadow Park.

The late Lon Lacey Jr., a prominent citizen and member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR, first proposed the project. Lacey worked with the town and local historical and patriotic organizations to get things started.

After Lacey’s death in 2019, Price continued the effort, coordinating diverse aspects to bring the project to completion. Price is also a local SAR chapter member and commander of VFW Post 2524.

Thanks to Price, the local SAR chapter said, the Town of Culpeper has a display that honors Culpeper’s contributions to the formation of our nation, which can now be enjoyed by descendants of those patriots and all who admire those achievements.