State plans Culpeper marker to Harpers Ferry raider and his wife

As soon as an Ohio foundry can cast it and dignitaries can dedicate it, a state historical marker in Culpeper will tell the intriguing story of Dangerfield and Harriet Newby.

Last week, Virginia’s State Board of Historic Resources approved the marker to honor the African American blacksmith and his wife—an idea born from a Black History Month contest sponsored by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Three students from Kings Glen Elementary School in Springfield nominated the Newbys, and their entry was one of five winners statewide.

Some of the couple’s descendants still live in Virginia.

Born into slavery in the Culpeper area, Dangerfield Newby died during John Brown’s Oct. 16-17, 1859, raid on Harper’s Ferry while trying to free his wife and children from bondage.

The well-built, 6-foot-2 Virginian was the first of Brown’s men to die in the fighting as Brown tried to seize rifles and muskets from the U.S. Armory and equip a runaway-slave army and wage a holy war on what the fiery abolitionist termed the “great sin against God”—slavery.