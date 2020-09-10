State Police: 17 die in Virginia in traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend

Seventeen people died in traffic wrecks this past Labor Day weekend around Virginia, the same number of fatalities as last year, according to Virginia State Police.
It was a jump from 2018 numbers when there were 14 traffic fatalities and a considerable spike from 2017 when five people died on the roads during the holiday weekend.
The majority of this year’s fatal crashes occurred after dark and at least five people were not wearing a seatbelt.
“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts. I know this year has been stressful and everyone wants to enjoy a holiday weekend, but every decision you make, both before and while you are at the wheel, can affect if you or someone else on the road makes it safely home. The decisions are simple: don’t drive impaired, don’t drive tired, don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, pay attention and be a responsible passenger.”
During the 2020 four-day holiday statistical counting period, 17 men and women were killed in 15 traffic crashes across Virginia – in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, along with the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke. State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual, traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2020 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Checkpoint Strikeforce.
As a result, troopers stopped 4,550 speeders and 1,561 reckless drivers, arrested 55 drivers for DUI/DUID, cited 445 seat belt violations and assisted 1,465 stranded motorists.
