State Police: designate a sober driver this St. Patrick's Day

Virginia State Police will be stepping up patrols through March 20 for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that during the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day weekend more than a third of traffic crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

From 2016 to 2020, a total of 287 lives were lost in impaired-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide, according to a state police release.

“Spring has, hopefully, finally sprung and Virginians are excited to shed the extra layers and celebrate warmer temperatures,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal, but remember getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate. Driving drunk is a choice, a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”

For a safe celebration, designate a sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service before any drinking begins.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving, according to state police. Only having one drink? Plan on having a designated driver.

See a drunk driver on the road? Pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911. Know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.