A Gordonsville man is in custody charged with felony distribution of a Schedule IV narcotic, Xanax.

Travis O. Jones II, 20, was arrested Friday after trying to flee law enforcement in Orange County, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The arrest followed a month-long investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Additional charges are pending, Coffey said.

On Friday morning, task force members and the Virginia State Police encountered Jones at a gas station in the 5500 block of Spotswood Trail in Gordonsville. He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from the task force investigation, Coffey said.

Police said Jones attempted to flee the scene on foot. During the course of apprehending him, a state trooper fired a single shot. Jones was not struck and fled the scene on foot again, Coffey said. He was apprehended with the assistance of a state police K9. A firearm belonging to Jones was recovered at the scene, according to Coffey.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the apprehension. Jones was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, where he is being held on no bond.

No law enforcement was injured during the course of the incident, Coffey said.

Per state police policy, the trooper who discharged his department-issued firearm has been placed on administrative leave, Coffey said.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Madison, and Culpeper Sheriff’s Offices; Orange, Culpeper, and Warrenton Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Xanax, aka alprazolam, is a benzodiazepine prescribed to treat anxiety disorders and anxiety caused by depression.