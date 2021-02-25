State Police: man pointed gun at Culpeper deputies, was fatally shot

A fatal shooting by a Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy occurred Thursday morning at a residence on Horseshoe Drive in the West Lakes area of Culpeper County.
Daniel Francis Hairston, 44, died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
State Police are handling the investigation.
At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who lives in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Dr., located off of Eggbornsville Road in the West Lakes area of Culpeper County.
When deputies arrived at the home, Hairston was already in agitated state, according to Coffey. Within minutes of their arrival, the man reportedly ran inside and barricaded himself.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Coffey said. Hairston then reportedly exited the residence armed with a gun.
He discharged the firearm and then pointed it at the deputies. A deputy fired and struck Hairston, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to Coffey.
Hairston's remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
A neighbor who lives across the street from the scene of the shooting said she was notified by authorities Thursday morning and told to not come out of her house. The neighbor asked not to be identified, but was upset by the morning’s events.
“This neighborhood – there are no kid s that live – and it’s just such a quiet neighborhood unless somebody gets shot!” she said.
This is the same neighborhood where a Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 62-year-old Ellis Frye Jr. on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 after being called to the area for a domestic incident. That fatal shooting occurred on Brock Lane at Horseshoe Drive, both of which are dirt roads.
Virginia State Police is still investigating that incident as well during which Frye was reportedly sitting on the porch armed with a firearm when the sheriff’s office arrived.
Officials attempted to negotiate with the man for half-hour in an effort to deescalate the situation during which time Frye reportedly entered and exited the house multiple times and produced additional firearms, according to state police.
Deputies shot Frye as he advanced in their direction, according to state police.