State Police: man pointed gun at Culpeper deputies, was fatally shot

A neighbor who lives across the street from the scene of the shooting said she was notified by authorities Thursday morning and told to not come out of her house. The neighbor asked not to be identified, but was upset by the morning’s events.

“This neighborhood – there are no kid s that live – and it’s just such a quiet neighborhood unless somebody gets shot!” she said.

This is the same neighborhood where a Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 62-year-old Ellis Frye Jr. on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 after being called to the area for a domestic incident. That fatal shooting occurred on Brock Lane at Horseshoe Drive, both of which are dirt roads.

Virginia State Police is still investigating that incident as well during which Frye was reportedly sitting on the porch armed with a firearm when the sheriff’s office arrived.

Officials attempted to negotiate with the man for half-hour in an effort to deescalate the situation during which time Frye reportedly entered and exited the house multiple times and produced additional firearms, according to state police.

Deputies shot Frye as he advanced in their direction, according to state police.