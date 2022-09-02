State Police: make Labor Day a celebration for all Virginians

All available uniformed Virginia State Police personnel are on patrol for the 2022 Labor Day weekend, conducting traffic safety and enforcement as part of Operation CARE—Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

As students head back to school and Virginians celebrate this last stretch of summer, authorities are urging those traveling this weekend to do so safely and responsibly.

It is imperative for motorists to stay alert, drive sober and wear their seatbelts during the Labor Day holiday weekend and every day, all year long, according to a state police release.

“Last Labor Day, fatal crashes were half of what they were in 2020,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Because one traffic fatality is too many, I challenge Virginians to achieve zero fatal traffic crashes this holiday weekend. The recipe is easy: ditch distractions, drive sober, comply with posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt and be patient.”

Operation CARE is a nationwide, state‐sponsored, traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

Virginia State Police participation runs from midnight on Friday, Sept. 2 through midnight on Monday, Sept. 5.

In 2021, 10 people died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the four‐day holiday weekend, compared to 20 deaths in 2020 and 17 in 2019, according to Virginia DMV.

State police is also participating in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," anti-DUI enforcement and education sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

State police is one of nearly 95 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of the year in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID‐related crashes.

Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. Drivers need to cautiously pass an emergency vehicle when unable to safely move over. It applies to workers in vehicles with amber lights also.