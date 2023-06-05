A Rockingham man police say was yielding a knife inside a Harrisonburg Walmart died following an deputy-involved shooting Sunday night.

At the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating the incident that began around 8 p.m. June 4, according to a release on Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The 911 center received a call about an individual acting erratic and threatening employees with a knife inside the Walmart, located in the 100 block of Burgess Road in Harrisonburg, the release stated.

When the Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene, the man immediately charged officers, Coffey said. A deputy fired and struck him. Officers immediately rendered medical aid.

The man, Brandon S. Mills, 35, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Coffey said. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No one else was injured in the incident. A knife was recovered at the scene, according to Coffey. The investigation remains active and ongoing.