State police: mental health professional initiated welfare check on Culpeper man killed by deputy

It was a mental health professional who called the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and requested deputies immediately respond to Donald Hairston’s residence on Horseshoe Drive on the morning of Feb. 25, according to new details released Tuesday night by Virginia State Police Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

“The mental health professional had been on the phone with Mr. Hairston, and was gravely concerned about Mr. Hairston being at risk of self-harm due to his agitated emotional state,” Coffey stated in an email to the Star-Exponent.

A 44-year-old Army veteran, Hairston was subsequently fatally shot by the deputies who responded to his house on a welfare check call around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Police is in charge of his death investigation.

Hairston was in that same agitated state when police arrived, according Coffey. Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he barricaded himself inside his house.

Deputies attempted to communicate with him in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Coffey said. Hairston then reportedly came out of his house armed with a gun and shot it, before pointing the firearm at deputies. A deputy fired and hit Hairston, who died at his home.