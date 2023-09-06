One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning in southern Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to the wreck on U.S. Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) just north of Route 615 (Rapidan Road), according to a release from Sgt. Brent Coffey. There is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash.

Route 522 is currently shut down. VDOT is on the scene and will be assisting with the roadway closure and detour, Coffey stated in the release after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.