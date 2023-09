One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in southern Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 6 to the wreck on U.S. Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) just north of Route 615 (Rapidan Road), according to a release from Sgt. Brent Coffey.

There is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash, he said.

The crash closed Route 522 Wednesday morning. VDOT assisted with the road closure and detour, Coffey stated.