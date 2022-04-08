 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State Police: Rockingham motorist fatally shot after shooting at deputies

  • 0
VSP

At the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office is investigating a shooting in Rockingham County.

At approximately 9 a.m. on April 7, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office became engaged in a pursuit with an individual who fled from deputies, according to a release Thursday night from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The Sheriff's Office terminated its involvement in the pursuit, he said.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle stopped in the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road in Bridgewater.

As deputies approached the vehicle's driver, Christopher A. Miller, 37, of Rockingham County, Miller exited his vehicle with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies, Coffey said. The deputies returned fire.

Miller died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

People are also reading…

Several of the deputies' patrol vehicles and a bystander's vehicle were struck by gunfire. No law enforcement were injured; nor was the bystander, Coffey said. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This underground lake the size of Delaware and Rhode Island was found in Greenland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert