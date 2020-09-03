 Skip to main content
State police seeking help to ID vehicle that struck, killed man Wednesday in Fauquier
State police seeking help to ID vehicle that struck, killed man Wednesday in Fauquier

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian on Wednesday in Fauquier County.

Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 2 along the 7100 block of Route 17 (James Madison Highway).

A pedestrian was walking southbound on the paved shoulder of Route 17 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The pedestrian, Robert M. Turner IV, 39, of Fauquier, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper C. Scally at 540-347-6425 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.

