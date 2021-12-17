State Police seeking public's help to ID tractor-trailer in Fauquier motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help to identify a tractor-trailer said to be involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Fauquier County.

Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the wreck that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 along U.S. Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) near Route 744 (Lovers Ln).

A 2020 Harley Davidson was traveling south on U.S. 29 when an unknown tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change which caused the motorcycle to run off the left side of the highway and overturn, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Harley rider, a 38-year-old Warrenton man, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, police said.

He was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

The tractor-trailer had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper W. Street at 540/347-6200 or area12@vsp.virginia.gov.