Virginia State Police says Super Bowl fans, don’t let fans drive drunk.

Whether a Chiefs fan or an Eagles fan, a guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday, according to a state police release. Game plan include drinking? Add a designated driver to the lineup.

Don’t let celebrating the game foul your life, state police say.

“If you are cheering on your favorite team or just watching it for the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday is always a great time to hang out with friends,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent.

“It’s making the choice to drive home impaired that is the wrong way to celebrate. If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI," Settle said.

“Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice—a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence,” he continued.

In partnership with Washington Regional Alcohol Program, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols this Sunday to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers.

Last Super Bowl Sunday, there were 36 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 15 injuries and two deaths in Virginia, according to the DMV.

Those caught drinking and driving can face jail time, lose their driver’s license and vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.

Don’t have a designated driver? Then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member or just stay in for the night.

Super Bowl party hosts can be held liable and prosecuted if someone they served ends up in a drunk-driving crash, according to state police. Hosts should make sure all of guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange alternate transportation.

They should also serve lots of food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party, and stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game. Bring out the coffee and dessert.

Hosts should keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink, state police advise.