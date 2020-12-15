LOCAL UPDATE: Schools closed, Virginians urged to avoid travel during winter storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologists said snow is most likely to accumulate along the Blue Ridge Mountains and in other high elevations. How much will fall depends on how quickly the weather system — which includes cold and dry Canadian air, a jet stream bringing warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and a low-pressure area coming in from Tennessee — moves off to the northeast.

State Police are preparing for the weather. They will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said in a statement Tuesday.

If you must travel on Wednesday, Geller advised:

—Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

—Before you travel, clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle—whether it’s a car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle.

—Use your headlights.

—Drive for conditions. Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

—Buckle up.