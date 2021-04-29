State, region sees record-setting drug-related deaths in 2020

Drug-related deaths climbed by 41 percent last year to their worst levels ever in Virginia.
Was the pandemic the primary factor or was it the prevalence of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller being mixed into everything from heroin and cocaine to capsules and pills?
Both are to blame, according to the state official who produced the report as well as local law enforcement and therapists who deal daily with substance abusers.
“The numbers are scary and tragic,” said Rosie Hobron, statewide forensic epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health. “I was pretty shocked. I knew it was bad just looking at our daily call log based on suspected overdoses … but the math wasn’t showing the severity.”
She’s reporting 2,297 deaths for 2020, but expects the number to climb. Another 75 cases remain open, awaiting additional reports to certify cause and manner of death.
Even if the total doesn’t go up, several things are certain. Fentanyl caused or contributed to three of every four deaths statewide, according to the state data. The average was slightly higher in the Fredericksburg region when localities from Culpeper County to the west and Westmoreland County to the east are included. Locally, there were 161 drug-related deaths last year, and 125 of them included fentanyl.
Spotsylvania County had the highest number of deaths in both categories. In 2020, 54 people died from drug overdoses, and 42 of the deaths included fentanyl. The fentanyl factor was even higher in other localities. It contributed to 6 of 7 deaths in King George County; 9 of 11 in Caroline County; and 14 of 16 in Fredericksburg.
In addition, 647 Virginians died from overdoses between April and June 2020, the highest number ever seen statewide in a single quarter. The deaths occurred a month after nationwide shutdowns began because of COVID-19.
“The pandemic definitely has been the major driving force of the increase,” Hobron said.
Greg Traber, a former addict turned certified therapist, agreed. People in recovery depend on being around others who have been through the same issues for support, and they weren’t able to attend in-person meetings to get that vital encouragement starting in spring 2020, he said.
“That connection is a huge part of sustained recovery and when that was taken away, all of a sudden, it just messed people up,” Traber said. “They returned to old ways of coping, and unfortunately, it’s been a death sentence.”
People from all walks of life had to deal with the isolation, which was an issue in itself, he said. But for many struggling with addiction, “home is not the best environment” and being stuck there with the additional stress and financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19 didn’t help, he said.
“It’s horrible for a drug addict when they can’t get out,” said Capt. Betsy Mason with the Fredericksburg Police Department. “And when jobs are even more scarce, what do they say, Idle hands are the devil’s workshop?”
To make matters worse, those who may have returned to the drug scene after an absence didn’t necessarily know what they were getting, said Dana Brown, a reformed addict who directs the faith-based Zoe Freedom Center in Spotsylvania County.
“If someone thinks they’re buying heroin and it has fentanyl in it, they would use the same amount as they did before, and fentanyl is highly potent,” she said. “That’s where we believe a lot of the overdoses are coming from.”
Plus, when she was doing “five bags of heroin a day” in New York in the 1990s and early 2000s, if she and others heard about “someone overdosing on something, that was where we wanted to go,” Brown said. A more potent product meant she could use less and sustain the high longer.
Drug dealers want to “make their product a little bit better than the next guy’s,” said Lt. Murdock Woodard with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “By adding fentanyl, it intensifies the high.”
The problem is, the drug is being enhanced by people “who are not chemists, and the person mixing it up is not getting the formula right,” Woodard said. “It is an unregulated form of fentanyl being taken into your body.”
Doctors use pharmaceutical fentanyl for the kind of severe pain associated with advanced cancer. It’s 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But as Woodard pointed out, what’s being sold on the street is being made illegally and added to other drugs to extend a feeling of euphoria.
“It’s not a science of doctors and pharmacists” perfecting the mix, said 1st Sgt. Rob Grella with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. “It’s somebody in a hotel room chopping it up and serving it to people.”
Because of its low cost and easy access, Grella says the epidemic will continue to worsen. And what he’s referring to has nothing to do with COVID-19.
“It’s the heroin and fentanyl epidemic,” he said. “We’re still seeing a high number of deaths, and I think it’s just gonna be worse this year.”