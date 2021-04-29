State, region sees record-setting drug-related deaths in 2020

“It’s horrible for a drug addict when they can’t get out,” said Capt. Betsy Mason with the Fredericksburg Police Department. “And when jobs are even more scarce, what do they say, Idle hands are the devil’s workshop?”

To make matters worse, those who may have returned to the drug scene after an absence didn’t necessarily know what they were getting, said Dana Brown, a reformed addict who directs the faith-based Zoe Freedom Center in Spotsylvania County.

“If someone thinks they’re buying heroin and it has fentanyl in it, they would use the same amount as they did before, and fentanyl is highly potent,” she said. “That’s where we believe a lot of the overdoses are coming from.”

Plus, when she was doing “five bags of heroin a day” in New York in the 1990s and early 2000s, if she and others heard about “someone overdosing on something, that was where we wanted to go,” Brown said. A more potent product meant she could use less and sustain the high longer.

Drug dealers want to “make their product a little bit better than the next guy’s,” said Lt. Murdock Woodard with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “By adding fentanyl, it intensifies the high.”