More than $44.6 million in FAA funding has been awarded for improvements at Virginia airports, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., recently announced.
“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” the senators said. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $13,670,853 for Norfolk International for runway rehabilitation
- $7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation
- $7,384,892 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate runway lighting
- $5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing runway
- $4,718,069 for Blue Ridge Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway and extend its runway
- $4 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field to construct, improve or extend its safety area
- $658,200 for Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County to extend its runway
- $423,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting
- $325,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment
- $300,000 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to update the Airport Master Plan