Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday visited the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside of Paris, France.

It was part of an overseas trip June 17-20 to stop at the graves of Virginia service members killed in World I and World War II, including during the D-Day invasion.

Saturday, the governor toured Pointe Du Hoc and the American Cemetery in Normandy after the 79th anniversary of D-day on June 6, according to a release from the governor's office.

Monday, Youngkin was slated to have lunch with Virginia service members visiting the Paris Air Show, first held in 1909. His schedule Monday also included a trip to the Virginia Trade Companies booth at the air show, running June 19-25.

The event is expected to draw more than 316,000 visitors, including nearly 140,000 trade visitors from 185 countries. Youngkin is also scheduled to meet with aerospace principals, defense companies and other industry leaders during the international event, according to the news release.

The Suresnes American Cemetery is the final resting place of Americans who lost their lives in WWI and WWII. Youngkin placed American and Virginia flags at the graves of Virginians on Sunday.

“I am humbled to pay my respects to ordinary Virginians who demonstrated extraordinary courage and made the ultimate sacrifices for their country,” said Youngkin. “It is a privilege to pay my respects on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia to these brave heroes.”

Youngkin laid a wreath Saturday at the American Cemetery in Normandy to pay formal respects to lives lost in World War II, honoring the legacy of American service, according to a release.

“It was a profound honor to visit the hallowed grounds...coming face-to-face with the inescapable truth that freedom is never free,” said Youngkin. “On behalf of the Commonwealth, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Bedford Boys and all Virginia service members who gave their lives in the name of freedom and defense of liberty.”

The governor delivered remarks June 6 on D-Day in Bedford County to honor the service and sacrifice of Virginia’s military heroes, namely the ‘Bedford Boys’—35 men from the same town who fought on D-Day, 19 of whom died.