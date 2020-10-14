State revenues up by 7.6% in September, as General Assembly prepares to negotiate budget deal

RICHMOND—Virginia's state revenues continue to rise in the face of economic uncertainty as the General Assembly prepares to formally begin negotiating a deal on a revised state budget in a special session that already has lasted almost two months.

Revenues rose 7.6 percent in September, compared with the same month a year ago, and are up almost 10 percent for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The results were buoyed by an additional day of income tax payroll collections compared with a year ago. State tax collections for the first quarter of the fiscal year are $570 million above the revised revenue forecast that Gov. Ralph Northam issued on Aug. 18 at the beginning of a special session dominated by criminal justice reforms and the threat of COVID-19.

“Virginia’s general fund revenues are increasing, and we have been able to avoid the major revenue shocks that other states are experiencing because of the ongoing pandemic,” Northam said on Wednesday. "This is the result of the proactive measures we have taken to mitigate the impacts of the virus on our economy and put the commonwealth on the path toward a strong recovery.”

The $46 billion general fund budget relies on income, sales and other state tax revenues to pay for core services such as education, public safety and the state's share of health care costs.