State sets record for new daily virus cases
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. 

Virginia set a record on Wednesday for the most new cases reported in a single day. Another 4,652 people tested positive for COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 319,133 cases statewide since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Of the new cases, 157 were among residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, where 11,368 people have had confirmed infections since March.

The total included 4,659 cases in Stafford County; 4,219 in Spotsylvania County; 945 in Fredericksburg; 930 in Caroline County; and 615 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,759 cases in Culpeper County; 2,142 in Fauquier County; 828 in Orange County; and 653 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 55 new deaths on Wednesday for a total of 4,760 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

