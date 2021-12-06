 Skip to main content
State to remove Lee pedestal in middle of Richmond
State to remove Lee pedestal in middle of Richmond

Pedestal

Community members raise their fists as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down Sept. 8, 2021 on Monument Avenue. The 40-foot granite pedestal at back is now being taken down.

 FILE / SHABAN ATHUMAN / RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH

The Commonwealth of Virginia will remove the pedestal that formerly displayed the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, as part of a plan reached with Richmond to convey the state-owned land to the city, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office

Preliminary work at the site was expected to begin Monday morning. The removal process will be substantially complete by Dec. 31.

“This land is in the middle of Richmond, and Richmonders will determine the future of this space,” said Northam. “The Commonwealth will remove the pedestal and we anticipate a safe removal and a successful conclusion to this project.”

Once the pedestal has been removed, the Commonwealth will convey the circle of land to the City of Richmond. The Commonwealth will safely disassemble and store the pedestal until next steps have been determined, the release stated.

If the 1887 time capsule is recovered during the disassembly process, it will remain under control of the Commonwealth and will be removed for preservation.

