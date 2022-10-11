 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State trooper hurt in Fauquier collision with tractor-trailer

VSP

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County.

The trooper was treated at Fauquier Health in Warrenton and released, Sgt. Brent Coffey, the agency's Culpeper Division spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday morning.

No charges have been placed in the crash that remains under investigation.

At 2:51 p.m. Oct. 10, the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover on the highway. He saw a traffic violation and tried to pull into traffic, Coffey said.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer traveling southbound switched from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the trooper's patrol vehicle.

The tractor-trailer's driver was not injured, Coffey said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

