State trooper injured in Fauquier County crash with tractor-trailer

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday with a tractor-trailer along U.S. Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County.

The trooper was treated at Fauquier Health in Warrenton and he was released, said VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey on Tuesday morning. No charges have been placed in the crash that remains under investigation.

At 2:51 p.m. on Oct. 10, the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover along the highway. He observed a traffic violation and attempted to pull into traffic, Coffey said.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer traveling southbound switched from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the trooper's patrol vehicle. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, Coffey said.