state virus breif

Fourth case of virus variant appears in state

RICHMOND—Following international travel, a resident from northwest Virginia has become the fourth known case in state of the fast-spreading COVID-19 mutation first identified in the United Kingdom called B.1.1.7. The first was on Jan. 25.

Public health experts suspect undetected variants could be widespread across the country, fueling the urgency for residents to wear masks, continue social distancing and stay home if infected. Reports of the mutation, which originated in the U.K., have indicated the potential to cause more severe illness than other variants.

Three of the four COVID-19 mutation cases identified in the state are in the Northern region, the Virginia Department of Health and the state's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services said Wednesday in a press release.

DCLS confirmed the cases using genetic sequencing, which provides a blueprint of the virus. This division is one of the first public health labs in the country to use the technology to track how the virus is transmitted and evolving throughout Virginia.

—The Richmond Times–Dispatch