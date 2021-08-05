Virginia House, Senate pass Democratic spending plan

A day earlier, Democrats in the chamber quickly squashed a Republican counterproposal offered on the floor by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, who was given just two minutes to discuss his proposed alternative.

“I would have hoped that in this process, we would have at least been afforded the opportunity to explain our bill, but instead we are left with the inevitable two minutes,” Gilbert said. “Two minutes to discuss things of great importance to children, to law enforcement, to public safety, to the businesses that are hurting around Virginia and have been hurting for some time.”

The special session was taking place at a sensitive time for House members. All 100 seats are up for election this fall.

In the Senate, the Democratic majority allowed debate on floor amendments, and discussion stretched late into the night Wednesday. A debate devolved into angry tirades about the process and whether it had been adequately bipartisan before the chamber eventually passed the bill, 22-18.

“I think we have a product that we can be very proud of,” said Sen. Janet Howell, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Moderate GOP Sen. Emmett Hanger was the only Republican to join with Democrats in voting for the bill.