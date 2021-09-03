Virginia War Memorial to host Patriot Day ceremony on 9/11

The commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Heilman Amphitheater on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The ceremony will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and those who died in the downed jet airliner in Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.
The keynote address will be given by Daniel Fauls, a Navy veteran who barely escaped injury during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and returned the next day to help assess damage and aid in recovery efforts. He then volunteered to go to New York City aboard the USNS Comfort to assist victims there.
Fauls will be introduced by his daughter, Danielle, a 21-year-old Air Force ROTC student at the University of Virginia.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 10:40 a.m. with a medley of patriotic music by the 380th Army Band Ensemble followed by welcoming comments from Dr. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.
Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station Richmond will ring the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia in memory of each of the 125 Virginians who died at the Pentagon.
Sept. 11 is Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning, to honor and remember the 2,997 persons who died and the more than 6,000 people who were injured as the result of the terrorist attacks.
“It is difficult to believe that it has been two decades since this terrible day yet it seems almost like yesterday,” Mountcastle said in a statement. “There is no more fitting place than on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial to join together and reaffirm our patriotism and resolves to stand up to any who would attack our great nation.”
The memorial will be open to the public with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is also free but limited in the memorial’s surface lot and parking deck. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century.
To learn more, visit vawarmemorial.org, dvs.virginia.gov and vawarmemorial on Facebook or call 804-786-2060.