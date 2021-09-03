Virginia War Memorial to host Patriot Day ceremony on 9/11

The commonwealth’s Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Heilman Amphitheater on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The ceremony will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and those who died in the downed jet airliner in Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.

The keynote address will be given by Daniel Fauls, a Navy veteran who barely escaped injury during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and returned the next day to help assess damage and aid in recovery efforts. He then volunteered to go to New York City aboard the USNS Comfort to assist victims there.

Fauls will be introduced by his daughter, Danielle, a 21-year-old Air Force ROTC student at the University of Virginia.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 10:40 a.m. with a medley of patriotic music by the 380th Army Band Ensemble followed by welcoming comments from Dr. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station Richmond will ring the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia in memory of each of the 125 Virginians who died at the Pentagon.