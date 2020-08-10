The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 100,749—an increase of 2,867 from the 97,882 reported Friday.
There are 2,327 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 10 from the 2,317 reported Friday.
Culpeper County surpassed the 1,000 mark for cases Monday with 1,008 reported—20 more than on Friday. Fauquier County had 620 positive cases as of Monday, 66 in Madison, 226 in Orange and 41 in Rappahannock. The Rapaphannock-Rapidan Health District’s death count remained steady with 27 total people dying from COVID-19.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.4% as of Aug. 6, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.7% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
