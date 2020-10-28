Statewide pumpkin contest promotes youth safety on Halloween Night

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety is joining Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and State Farm to encourage young people to make good choices and celebrate responsibly as part of the statewide, all-virtual-this-year, Halloween Safety Campaign and Pumpkin Carving Contest. The focus is to prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun night for youth, according to a news release.

Entries in the #ProtectYourPumpkin Pumpkin Carving Contest must include a safety message (like buckle up, slow down, etc.) and the acronym for the Youth of Virginia – “YOVASO.” Those entering should post a picture of their pumpkin on Instagram and/or Facebook, tag YOVASO, and use #ProtectYourPumpkin by Oct. 31 at midnight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All are welcome to participate, but ages 11-20 will only be eligible for prizes. The public will pick from 10 pumpkins during the voting period, Nov. 2-4 with voting closing at noon Nov. 4. The five entries with the most votes will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

Nationwide, between 2014 and 2018, there were 145 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night. According to NHTSA, 41% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2014 to 2018 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

“Halloween falls on a weekend this year and that typically means more celebrations and an increase in risk for drivers and young trick-or-treaters,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “Poor decisions behind the wheel, such as texting and driving, underage drinking and drug use, speeding, and forgetting to buckle up can ruin what is supposed to be a fun occasion. Help keep this Halloween safe for all by celebrating responsibly and using extra caution when driving in neighborhoods.”