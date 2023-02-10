A Staunton man died Thursday after getting struck by a freight train at the U.S. Avenue rail crossing leading to Culpeper National Cemetery.

Around 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, Culpeper County E911 received a call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train near the Depot.

Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave nearby, according to a release on Friday from Culpeper PD spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Jared Brown, 48.

Based on current information, there is no evidence to suggest it was a suicide attempt. Contributing factors are currently under investigation, Cole said.

The Police Department sent condolences Brown’s family and friends and thanked Norfolk Southern Railway for their cooperation and assistance.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cole at 540/829-5525 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Send anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.