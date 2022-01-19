Steeplechase to return to Culpeper County farm

A 70-plus-year-old steeplechase event is scheduled to return to Culpeper in March, organizers announced this week.

Kicking off the 2022 Virginia Steeplechase Association season, the Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point Races will be held March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve off Sperryville Pike in the Boston area, a news release stated.

“Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states will run for the blue ribbon, bragging rights and the sweet taste of victory in this premier sporting competition,” organizers said.

The event features six races, both over timber and on the flat, “the perfect venue for an early spring outing with family and friends,” according to the news release. “Tailgating and picnics are welcome, and concessions and food vendors will be on site.”

The Culpeper farm hosted the Hunt in March of 2020. The COVID pandemic caused organizers to cancel the 2021 races.

Reserved parking tickets are available to ensure the best seat selection. Individual general admission tickets are also available online or at the gate. To purchase tickets and parking spaces, contact RappahannockHunt.com or write to bartonhitchcock@gmail.com.

In case of inclement weather, the races will be run on Saturday, March 13.