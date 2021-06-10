Stevensburg Supervisor Chase will face 2 challengers in November election

The Culpeper County's longest-serving supervisor will face two female challengers in the November Election.

Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers are both certified to run against incumbent Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase in his bid for an 11th term.

Gugino runs a turkey and cattle farm with her husband off of Mount Pony Road. The couple moved here from northern Virginia six years to open the farm, and was named the 2020 Agribusiness of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

Gugino is originally from Pittsburgh and is also an IT professional, according to her campaign Facebook page. She is the local Republican Party nominee for the seat. Party designation is not listed on the ballot for any local office below state office, according to the registrar.

Rogers is a member of the Culpeper County Planning Commission, since her appointment in 2010 by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. She is a property developer with Braggs Corner.

Rogers has been outspoken, as a citizen and planning commissioner, against the use of agricultural land in Culpeper for large solar projects. She is running as an independent as is Chase, a Vietnam veteran.