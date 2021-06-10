 Skip to main content
Stevensburg Supervisor Chase will face 2 challengers in November election
Culpeper county seal

Seal for Culpeper County, Va.

 CULPEPER COUNTY

The Culpeper County's longest-serving supervisor will face two female challengers in the November Election.

Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers are both certified to run against incumbent Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase in his bid for an 11th term.

Gugino runs a turkey and cattle farm with her husband off of Mount Pony Road. The couple moved here from northern Virginia six years to open the farm, and was named the 2020 Agribusiness of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

Gugino is originally from Pittsburgh and is also an IT professional, according to her campaign Facebook page. She is the local Republican Party nominee for the seat. Party designation is not listed on the ballot for any local office below state office, according to the registrar.

Rogers is a member of the Culpeper County Planning Commission, since her appointment in 2010 by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. She is a property developer with Braggs Corner.

Rogers has been outspoken, as a citizen and planning commissioner, against the use of agricultural land in Culpeper for large solar projects. She is running as an independent as is Chase, a Vietnam veteran.

In the Cedar Mountain District, incumbent Supervisor Jack Frazier is being challenged by David Durr, a Culpeper Farm Center manager and former interim CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and board chairman.

Durr serves on the Culpeper Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee appointed by the Board of Supervisors and previously served on the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Committee. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in business administration from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

In the Jefferson District, incumbent Supervisor Brad Rosenberger is unopposed.

All of the other supervisor candidates are running as independents.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

