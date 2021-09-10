Still in our thoughts: Culpeper couple, flight attendants died at the Pentagon

Robinson’s mom and Kenny’s mom were sisters and the young families were close. She recalled learning her cousin had died on Sept. 11.

“I didn’t find out until about 7 o’clock that night. I was calling them but they weren’t home, I couldn’t get Kenny,” Robinson said.

“One of my aunts called me and she was crying, she said, ‘You know about Kenny, don’t you?’ and I said, no. ‘Well, he was on that plane that went into the Pentagon.’ It was just disbelief, no—he and Jennifer both.”

Ken and Jennifer didn’t typically fly together, said his cousin. Fate, destiny, providence or coincidence made it so they did on that day.

“It was just a fluke,” Robinson said. “It was not normal for them to be flying together, which is just horrific. At the same time it would have been awful for either one of them to have to live without the other one.”

Fated AA Flight #77

Ken, 49, and Jennifer, 38, traveled by vehicle together from their home in Culpeper to the airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, scheduled to work the same ill-fated morning flight to Los Angeles so that they could vacation together.