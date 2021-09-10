Still in our thoughts: Culpeper couple, flight attendants died at the Pentagon

Ken and Jennifer Lewis typified sweethearts of the all-American variety, having met and fallen almost instantly in love at an American Airlines work party back in the early ‘90s.
The fellow flight attendants married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on May 8, 1993, at Willow Grove Bed & Breakfast in Orange.
They lived in a home they loved near Catalpa in Culpeper County, some 55 miles from their work base at Dulles Airport. A home they would never see again after they perished in the horrific 9/11 attack 20 years ago on American soil that killed nearly 3,000 souls.
“The whole world knows what happened next, but to most people, the innocent people who were murdered that morning are simply photos in a newspaper,” said Ken Lewis’ cousin, Karen Struzik, in a post she shared with the Star-Exponent.
“That is why I am here to say that Kenny was my cousin and both he and Jennifer were dearly loved and adored by their family and friends. They are still in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.”
Ken Lewis was an only child with 32 first cousins, said another of his cousins, Pat Robinson, of Richmond, in a recent phone call with the Star-Exponent. “Kenny,” as he was known to those closest to him, often got to see his cousins growing up in a house behind his grandparents’ house in Farmville.
Robinson’s mom and Kenny’s mom were sisters and the young families were close. She recalled learning her cousin had died on Sept. 11.
“I didn’t find out until about 7 o’clock that night. I was calling them but they weren’t home, I couldn’t get Kenny,” Robinson said.
“One of my aunts called me and she was crying, she said, ‘You know about Kenny, don’t you?’ and I said, no. ‘Well, he was on that plane that went into the Pentagon.’ It was just disbelief, no—he and Jennifer both.”
Ken and Jennifer didn’t typically fly together, said his cousin. Fate, destiny, providence or coincidence made it so they did on that day.
“It was just a fluke,” Robinson said. “It was not normal for them to be flying together, which is just horrific. At the same time it would have been awful for either one of them to have to live without the other one.”
Fated AA Flight #77
Ken, 49, and Jennifer, 38, traveled by vehicle together from their home in Culpeper to the airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, scheduled to work the same ill-fated morning flight to Los Angeles so that they could vacation together.
They were an experienced duo, he with 17 years as a flight attendant with American and she with 16 years flying the skies in an era before everyone had a cell phone.
In the minutes before they took off on 9/11, as she had done before, Jennifer mailed a postcard from Dulles to her brother, Barry, and sister-in-law, Betsy.
The front of the card, read aloud during their funeral at Culpeper Baptist Church, stated, “Ain’t Life Grand,” and on the other side a note, “Thinking of you. Love, Jen and Ken.”
The American Airlines Boeing 757 departed 10 minutes behind schedule at 8:20 a.m. with a crew of six, including the Lewises, and a scant 58 passengers, including the militants, according to Britannica.com.
Passengers included three teachers, three children and staff on a National Geographic Society field trip, the political pundit Barbara Olson as well as people traveling for work and vacation and returning home.
In addition, five hijackers boarded the flight, including Hani Hanjour, a trained pilot.
Struzik imagined how Ken and Jennifer would have operated professionally, even on this, their last flight.
“Once on the plane, they undoubtedly warmly welcomed each and every passenger with their big, beautiful, friendly smiles, with Kenny paying special attention to the children on the plane,” she said.
“No one knew at the time that evil was on board the plane that day and would soon come face to face with these two all-American sweethearts.”
189 die in attack on the Pentagon
About 30 minutes after takeoff, the hijackers took control of the plane.
At 8:54 p.m., the California-bound plane turned south, deviating from the flight plan, according to Britannica.com. Two minutes later, the plane’s transponder was shut off and radar contact lost.
Unaware of the attack minutes earlier in New York City, the air traffic controllers began notifying other agencies that flight 77 might have crashed.
At 9:12 a.m. on Sept. 11, one of the other flight attendants, Renee May, used her cell phone to call her mother; she asked her mother to tell American Airlines the flight had been hijacked and that all the people aboard had been herded to the back of the plane.
Minutes later, Barbara Olson called her husband, U.S. Solicitor General Theodore Olson, at his job at the Dept. of Justice, and reported that hijackers had taken over the plane with knives and box cutters, according to The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.
At this point, Flight 77 traveled undetected back toward Washington, D.C. for 36 minutes.
At 9:32 a.m., Dulles air traffic control found an unidentified aircraft traveling east at a high rate of speed. A National Guard cargo plane was ordered to find and follow the plane.
At 9:34 a.m., flight 77 was five miles west-southwest of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. It executed a sharp turn and quick descent and dove toward the Pentagon, slamming into it at 9:37 a.m.
The plane hit the outer wall between the first and second floors and through three of the Pentagon’s five concentric rings. The jet fuel exploded and a section of the building above where the plane hit collapsed.
In the Pentagon, 125 workers died and so did the 64 crew, passengers and hijackers on the plane. The building had recently been upgraded in response to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, and this likely prevented worse damage and a higher death toll, according to Britannica.com.
The impact, fire, and collapse in the building destroyed most of the aircraft, leaving only a few pieces of wreckage.
‘They were together’
Word of the Lewises passing spread quickly around small-town Culpeper.
The daily newspaper, the Culpeper Star-Exponent, in mournful days that followed spoke with Jennifer’s parents, Britt and Bob Gore, in the Lewises’ Culpeper home.
The printing press at the newspaper did a rare morning press run on Sept. 12 with front-page headlines, “DAY OF INFAMY.”
The couple’s funeral, handled by Found and Sons, attracted many hundreds of mourners for Kenny and Jen, who were buried in the town’s Fairview Cemetery.
In months to come, fellow airline workers organized the creation of the “Kennifer Memorial Garden” at the back of Yowell Meadow Park, where the world travelers liked to walk and spend time outdoors.
An engraved bench bears the moniker of the couple so close that their name became one. Both of their parents have passed on since Sept. 11, joining their son and daughter above.
Their pain persisted in the years following the vibrant couple’s murder, hastening a decline in health. Many memories remain for extended family.
Jennifer, a native of Norwalk, Connecticut, loved a good practical joke, shoes, horseback riding and her special horse, Poet, according to The National 9-11 Pentagon Memorial that bears her name.
Ken was a golfer who liked hiking and climbing and a former ski instructor in Colorado and Austria, looked up to by his family for his many adventures.
“All of us kind of lived vicariously through him,” Robinson said.
“He married this sweet, funny girl,” said Struzik.
It was a match made in heaven, said longtime friend Brent Payne, who owned the farm where Jennifer took riding lessons.
“Their families drew comfort in the fact that they were together, protecting each other,” he said in the couple’s obituary.
Jennifer’s brother, Barry Gore, remembered the bear hug Ken gave him when his mother was gravely ill.
“When I heard that the hijackers herded everyone to the back of the plane, I knew they were together and that Ken was giving her that same hug he gave me,” according to The National 9-11 Pentagon Memorial.
Lives well lived
Kenny attended Hampden-Sydney College and wanted to be a journalist. He worked for the Farmville Herald for a while, his cousin said, but couldn’t stand sitting at a desk.
Lewis taught English in Richmond for a while and then headed for the Rocky Mountains of Breckenridge, where he got a job as a janitor at a ski resort, Robinson said.
“He was just excited he had a job so he could sustain himself out there. He went from that to actually teaching skiing to celebrities. That’s how much he excelled, self-taught,” Robinson added.
Ken Lewis joined American Airlines to fly around the world and visit lots of different places, which he did, Robinson said. “That was all very exotic for us who never left Virginia… Along the way he would make all kinds of friends that he kept his whole life. If you met him you just liked him so much.”
His parents, Gene Lewis, from Tennessee, and Farmville girl, JoAnn, who gave birth to her son when she was 16, didn’t live that kind of life, Robinson added.
“But they encouraged him to do the things he wanted to do. Were always there, he always knew he could come home, regroup and try something else. He was just kind of trying to find his place,” she said.
Ken Lewis was a friend to people from all backgrounds, Robinson said.
“It didn’t matter if you owned 50 companies and were a billionaire or were destitute, he treated everybody the same. I always admired that about him, didn’t judge people, he just genuinely was interested in you and you could feel that,” she said.
Ken and Jennifer cherished their life in Culpeper, Robinson added, recalling a visit to their Catalpa home with his mom.
“Got up early that morning Jennifer wanted to show me the horse,” Robinson said. “They fixed dinner that night. Kenny had a big farm place behind—he loved to walk all over that place, had gotten to know the man that owned it. He loved to take walks, especially in the mountains.”
Flashing back to their death 20 years ago, the cousin recalled getting the answering machine when she tried to call their house. Robinson said Kenny’s father, vacationing at the time on the Outer Banks, knew intuitively immediately that his son had died.
“I think about him a lot,” said Robinson. “We love Culpeper and couple weeks ago my husband and I drove up for a day trip. Always brings back a lot of memories, being there, going to the park. Sometimes I think it’s so sad they didn’t have children, then again better they didn’t.”
She said it’s hard to encapsulate the life of Ken Lewis, but that they are grateful his memory survives along with Jennifer’s.
“It’s wonderful how Culpeper took them under their arms and have since. They haven’t forgotten. That means a lot,” Robinson said.
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial is currently closed due to COVID-19, with no reopening date set. Family members of victims and other invited guests will be admitted this weekend for a seated event with social distancing and various speakers.
