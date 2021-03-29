Still strong: Culpeper volunteer fire & rescue association adds 83 members in '20

Co. 1 in town of Culpeper has an aerial device that is able to reach out for water rescue or fires or high elevations up to about 100 feet. Brandy Station has a gator which supports getting hunters out of the woods if they’ve been injured or for use during brush fires.

Richardsville Co. 6 is on the Rappahannock River, have a boat and are often called upon, especially during the pretty weather, Perryman said. Brandy Station has an ice water rescue team in conjunction with Co. 6.

Salem has a canteen, which is really appreciated when volunteers are out eight, ten hours on an incident or spending an entire day training, Perryman said, “We do have the facility to provide some refreshments and drinks and coffee. “

Little Fork Co. 9 does large animal rescue, the only all-volunteer team in Virginia, also called on several times a month to assist with horses and cattle and other animals. Rapidan has a light air unit for at nighttime when extra light is needed on scene, “We call upon them and of course when we are breathing lots of bottled air on an incident they have a cascade system which is able to refill our air bottles on the scene,” Perryman said.