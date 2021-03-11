Still too big: Culpeper planners deny Maroon Solar application for second time

“He cares about this property and wanted to use it for something he feels is beneficial,” she said. “The landowners and families are in support of this.”

Dwayne Forrest agreed, saying it was important “to be able to do what you can with your land.” He added the Strata project in his neighborhood seemed to be well managed and the solar farm would be “much better than the feral hogs they had running around for years.”

John Young said his family had land in the area and that land values would be negatively impacted by the solar project in addition to concerns about water running off the property.

“Black jack soil doesn’t absorb water,” he said, adding, “Nobody wants to have a house next to 2,000 acres of solar even if it is screened.”

Neighbor Fred Read expressed concern about blasting of bedrock at the site, the bulldozing of trees and loss of natural habitat as a result.

Local pastor Willie Crenshaw expressed support for the project on behalf of his father, a Mount Pony Road landowner. He said the solar project would be good for Culpeper and generate jobs.