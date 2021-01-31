Storm brings snow, sleet, rain and accidents to Culpeper, Virginia

What was to start as rain and then possibly change to freezing rain Sunday night was to be followed by more of that back and forth before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by rain and snow between 1 and 3 p.m., with a chance of snow again after that.

Making it all feel worse on a day when the high temperature is expected to be 34 degrees were winds expected to be from the north at 14 to 17 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 mph. More rain and snow were in the forecast for Monday night.

Citing the danger of snow-covered or frozen roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling in the mix of snow, rain and sleet—especially when refreezing is likely on Sunday and Monday nights.

VDOT Fredericksburg District spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said crews made headway on major travel arteries such as I-95 and U.S. 1, enabling VDOT crews and partners to begin getting to not only travel lanes but shoulders and turn lanes as well.