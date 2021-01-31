Storm brings snow, sleet, rain and accidents

People who hoped for serious snow on the last day of January saw their wishes granted by a storm that had state police helping nearly 700 motorists across Virginia who were in crashes or stuck on snowy roads.
Troopers with the Culpeper Division of the Virginia State Police responded to 30 disabled vehicles and 24 crashes as of 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, the agency said Sunday evening.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also out on local roads assisting stranded motorists.
Culpeper received five to six inches of snowfall in the weather event, mainly on Sunday, with additional accumulation of winter mix, according to Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.
The National Weather Service predicted a slight chance for overnight snow, freezing drizzle and sleet in the Culpeper area Monday and potentially more of the same into Tuesday as a major nor’easter works its way up the coast.
All the accidents and mishaps happened despite State Police advisories urging Virginians to avoid traveling during the winter storm. Authorities recommended motorists avoid travel until later Monday or even until Tuesday, depending on regional levels of snow, freezing rain, and ice.
School divisions across the region—including Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—closed Monday because of the snow. Orange schools were set to resume partial in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1, but the weather delayed that re-start.
OCPS will be closed again on Tuesday to in-person and virtual learning. Rappahannock County and Fauquier County Public Schools are also closed Feb. 2 while Culpeper County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
Culpeper County courts closed the first day of February as well due to the snow. Culpeper Christian School and Epiphany Catholic School also did not open. Epiphany will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District made significant progress treating roads Sunday into Monday. Slick driving conditions were present early Monday on back roads.
Most primary highways—including I-66 in Fauquier County—were wet, with isolated patches of snow or ice on their surfaces, the agency said.
VDOT’s Culpeper District includes Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Across Virginia from midnight on Sunday through 9 p.m., State Police responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled vehicles.
The majority of crashes Sunday involved only damage to vehicles, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in a statement.
As usual for Central Virginia snowstorms, what fell on Sunday and what is coming Monday wasn’t, and likely won’t be, simply beautiful white flakes falling from the sky.
After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the weather forecast for Sunday evening into Monday included just about every component there is for winter storms.
What was to start as rain and then possibly change to freezing rain Sunday night was to be followed by more of that back and forth before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by rain and snow between 1 and 3 p.m., with a chance of snow again after that.
Making it all feel worse on a day when the high temperature is expected to be 34 degrees were winds expected to be from the north at 14 to 17 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 mph. More rain and snow were in the forecast for Monday night.
Citing the danger of snow-covered or frozen roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling in the mix of snow, rain and sleet—especially when refreezing is likely on Sunday and Monday nights.
VDOT Fredericksburg District spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said crews made headway on major travel arteries such as I-95 and U.S. 1, enabling VDOT crews and partners to begin getting to not only travel lanes but shoulders and turn lanes as well.
“With the snow stopping and slowing on Sunday, it let us make some headway, getting to some of the main travel lanes into neighborhoods,” she said. “But we’re anticipating that what’s going to happen on Sunday evening is that rain expected to fall in the afternoon will refreeze, meaning that our crews will have to divert back to retreating main roads to prevent icing overnight.”
VDOT crews will continue to work around the clock until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel, with up to 1,200 pieces of equipment available in Fredericksburg District.
VDOT urged motorists to remember to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before starting a trip, to improve their own visibility and to keep flying debris from becoming a hazard. Also important: keeping a safe distance behind trucks plowing or retreating roads, and remembering to move over or slow down for vehicles with blinking blue, red or amber lights.
Dominion Power reported no outages for the area as of Monday morning. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had two active outage events in Culpeper as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, impacting 37 customers.
Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along your route and at your destination, the agency suggested.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of road hazards. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer and Free Lance-Star staff writers contributed to this report.