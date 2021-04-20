Story of Culpeper family's freedom fight wins Black History Month Historical Marker Contest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after moving to Bridgeport, Dangerfield Newby began raising money to buy his own wife and children, enslaved in Prince William County, back in Virginia. In the spring and summer of 1859, his wife wrote to him three times expressing concern that her owner would sell her before Newby was able to raise the money to free her.

“Come this fall with out fail monny or no monny I want to see you so much,” Harriet Newby wrote, according to the Library of Virginia. “[I]t is said Master is in want of money[:] if so I know not what time he may sell me an[d] then all my bright hops of the futer are blasted.”

Newby raised nearly $742 toward the $1,000 price for Harriet and one child, but was unable to free his family because the owner refused to sell, according to National Park Service.

Shortly thereafter, Dangerfield Newby of Culpeper County joined John Brown in the planning for the raid on Harpers Ferry in order to start a slave revolt.

During the raid, Newby shot and killed a grocer before he himself was shot and killed, according to the state library. His wife’s letters were found on his body. Following the raid, his family was sold to a Louisiana slave owner, according to the National Park Service.