Story of Culpeper family's freedom fight wins Black History Month Historical Marker Contest

An African American man born into slavery in Culpeper County who died during John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry while fighting to free his wife and children is the subject of a new Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources historical highway marker, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Dangerfield Newby (ca. 1820-1859) was the oldest child of Henry Newby, a white man, and Elsey Newby, an enslaved Black woman in Culpeper. Harriet, Dangerfield’s wife, was also born into slavery in Virginia.
The marker proposal in their name was submitted through the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and was one of five winners statewide.
Remarkably, the history about the Newbys was brought forward to Virginia DHR by students from Kings Glen Elementary School in Sterling. The winning students are: Sofia Rodriguez, Michael Burgess and Valia Anderson: “Dangerfield Newby, who was born enslaved in Virginia and later lived free in Ohio, was killed in John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry as he fought to free his wife, Harriet, and their children from slavery.”
First Lady Pamela Northam joined the governor and members of his Cabinet for a virtual event Monday night recognizing the students and educators with this year’s winning submissions.
According to the Library of Virginia Changemakers, in 1858, Henry Newby sold his land in Culpeper and moved with his family to Bridgeport, Ohio, freeing his wife and children, including Dangerfield.
Shortly after moving to Bridgeport, Dangerfield Newby began raising money to buy his own wife and children, enslaved in Prince William County, back in Virginia. In the spring and summer of 1859, his wife wrote to him three times expressing concern that her owner would sell her before Newby was able to raise the money to free her.
“Come this fall with out fail monny or no monny I want to see you so much,” Harriet Newby wrote, according to the Library of Virginia. “[I]t is said Master is in want of money[:] if so I know not what time he may sell me an[d] then all my bright hops of the futer are blasted.”
Newby raised nearly $742 toward the $1,000 price for Harriet and one child, but was unable to free his family because the owner refused to sell, according to National Park Service.
Shortly thereafter, Dangerfield Newby of Culpeper County joined John Brown in the planning for the raid on Harpers Ferry in order to start a slave revolt.
During the raid, Newby shot and killed a grocer before he himself was shot and killed, according to the state library. His wife’s letters were found on his body. Following the raid, his family was sold to a Louisiana slave owner, according to the National Park Service.
In the 1890s, Newby’s remains were moved from an unknown location to John Brown’s Farm in North Elba, New York.
“The contributions of influential African Americans have frequently been ignored, underrepresented, and even silenced,” said Governor Northam in a release about the contest winners. “With this initiative, we have asked students and teachers to help us tell a more accurate, comprehensive, and inclusive Virginia story by suggesting new historical markers that recognize Black Virginians and the important ways they have shaped our shared history. I am grateful to all those who have joined in our efforts to build a strong and equitable Commonwealth.”
540/825-4315