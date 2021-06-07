Strasburg motorcyclist killed in head-on collision, other driver charged with DUI

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with an ongoing fatal crash investigation involving a head-on collision with a motorcycle in Warren County, resulting in a DUI charge.

Trooper A. Pike is investigating the wreck that occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 6 on on Route 55 (Strasburg Rd)1/2 of a mile west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Rd), according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt Brent Coffey.

A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford, Charles J. Corathers, 30, of Front Royal, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kawasaki motorcycle, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia according to Coffey. Corathers is being held at RSW Regional Jail.