Strength on the world's waters: Culpeper native is Navy SEAL stationed in San Diego

A Culpeper native who grew up around the world is now proudly serving his country as a Navy SEAL at Naval Special Warfare Center in San Diego, Calif.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Robert McDannel in his position provides initial assessment, selection and subsequent advanced training to sailors who make up Navy SEAL and Special Boat communities, according to a release from Stephanie Fox in the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“Because of my upbringing I grew up around a lot of Marines,” said McDannel, who joined the Navy 11 years ago. “My dad worked for the State Department, so I was constantly jumping from country to country.

“I thought I wanted to be a Marine because that was all I knew at the time. Then a friend of mine’s dad told me about how he was a Navy SEAL. That piqued my interest, and I ended up in the Navy.”

McDannel’s unique upbringing provided lessons for his military service, the Navy release stated.

“I grew up all over the world, so I learned to listen to and understand the perspectives of people from all walks of life,” he said. “It’s important to listen to other views because you may think you know the right answer to something, but come to discover you still have room to learn.”

That lesson continues to help McDannel while serving at the warfare center, where innovation drives continuous improvement in the force.

“This is a great time to be a part of Naval Special Warfare as we transform how we assess, develop and train for the character, cognitive and leadership attributes that are necessary for the force,” said Capt. Brian Drechsler, commodore, NSWCEN, in a statement.

“To be ready to meet the nation’s next military challenges, Naval Special Warfare must constantly evolve to be highly reliable, relevant, authentic, timeless and accountable. I’m incredibly proud to serve alongside our Sailors as we bring these initiatives to life.”

Serving in the Navy means McDannel is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, the Navy release stated.

“The Navy doesn’t just prepare for conflict, we contribute to national security through humanitarian efforts,” said McDannel. “We develop and foster partnerships with other nations and aid partner forces. We are the strength on the world’s waters.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, the Navy will prioritize its efforts with a focus on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas and defend our way of life,” said Gilday in a statement. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

As McDannel continues his service, he takes pride in being a member of the U.S. Navy.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is earning my trident and becoming a Navy SEAL,” he said. “Serving in the Navy gives me purpose. It’s allowed me to work with a lot of like-minded individuals to accomplish a shared goal.”