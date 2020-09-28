Strongly predict the malarkey of Trump-Biden debate for cash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.—Will “Sleepy Joe” be the first derisive nickname President Donald Trump bestows upon Joe Biden?

Will either candidate wear a mask onstage? How many times will Biden say “Barack Obama?”

Will Trump say “fake news” or “China” more often? And will there be a “malarkey” anywhere?

Some of the country’s largest sports betting companies are offering free-to-play contests in which viewers predict what will happen at Tuesday’s presidential debate for a chance to win real money or prizes.

It’s the latest example of how the fast-growing sports betting industry is making inroads into mainstream popular culture. As of Monday morning, nearly a half-million people had entered contests run by FOX Bet, DraftKings or FanDuel.

So if you’re up on Democrat Biden’s favorite sayings, you could win some money, God love ya. And if you think you know what Republican Trump is about to say, you can predict it very strongly.

“Politics is a really interesting thing to try to predict,” said Alex Baker, a 34-year-old Chicago man who runs a fantasy sports website. “A lot of times the betting markets do the best job of predicting what the outcome of the election will be in real life.”