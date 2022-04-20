Stuart, Whitehead are Culpeper Conservation Educators of the Year

A pair of Culpeper County Public high school teachers have been selected as Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District’s Conservation Educators of the Year.

The winners are Kimberlee Whitehead, an Advanced Placement Environmental Science and Chemistry teacher at Culpeper County High School and Rachel Stuart, Environmental Science and Meteorology teacher at Eastern View High School.

Conservation District District Education Coordinator Stephanie DeNicola-Turner, District Manager Greg Wichelns, and Culpeper Director Tom O’Halloran visited the schools April 11 to present the awards, according to a release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

The Conservation Educator of the Year award is given annually by the district that covers Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock to a teacher who stands out for teaching students to conserve the earth and its resources. This year, Culpeper had two nominees, even though only one teacher is typically recognized.

“Both teachers were so accomplished that our board was driven to recognize both this year for the first time,” said DeNicola-Turner.

Superintendent Tony Brads and CCPS Math and Science Curriculum Specialist Sue Jenkins attended the award presentations with Principal Danny Soderholm and Assistant Principal James McDaniel at CCHS and Assistant Principal Brock Hodgson at EVHS.

“I teach students new ways to approach environmental issues and bring awareness to things they are concerned about,” Stuart said.

She has worked with the Conservation District for over a decade coaching several Envirothon teams. Stuart works with other organizations to integrate conservation education in addition to monitoring he water quality at EVHS.

“I use our own equipment to teach students how to test water, identify macroinvertebrates, and improve overall water quality.”

Reflecting on the recognition, Whitehead said it was very exciting to be recognized.

“Stephanie and the CSWCD have been wonderful partners, providing professional development opportunities and resources for educators as well as fun field trips and activities for our students. Community partners like them make learning relevant and engaging for all,” the CCHS teacher said.

Jenkins said both of the teachers serve as stewards of environmental science education and help their students be stewards too, as they graduate and become adults.

“They often plan lessons that are held outside and allow students to apply what they are learning in the classroom. They both are deserving of this award!” she said.

Jenkins thanked DeNicola-Turner for being a valuable community partner with local schools for many years.