A cow stuck in a pond in an area of sticky blackjack soil recently required a little nudging and assistance from the Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team.

The entire area of the rescue conducted on the afternoon of May 6 consists of "black jack soil" and recent rains have not helped the situation, according to a post from the Rixeyville rescue team.

The 1,000-pound cow had not moved in over seven hours when they arrived and the concern was the possibility of her being stuck in the pond.

Crews arrived and quickly determined the animal was, in fact, in very deep mud and very tired, but had moved a little. The rescue team developed a simple, initial, self-rescue plan using a rope stretched across the water and placing it on the opposite side of where they wanted the cow to move.

The rope was used to gently tap her rear end, just enough annoyance for her to move. The mud was very deep, according to rescuers. The cow stopped every three to four feet to build her strength back up for the next move.

It took her an hour to finally drag herself through the mud, eventually exiting the pond. Once the cow was out she did not have the strength to stand, according to Little Fork.

“We assisted the owners with placing a pen around her (so she would not go back into the pond). A vet had been summoned and we returned to our station,” according to the post.

“We would like to thank the eight volunteers who assisted with the on scene operation and the 10 volunteers who covered our station during our absence."

Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, the only all-volunteer team of its type in Virginia, depends on community donations. Support the team littleforkvfrc.org