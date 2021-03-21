Student writers recognized for Black History Month essays

Many people may believe that black history in America is only slavery and the civil rights movement. However, black history is so much fuller than that. Our history is the Tuskegee Airmen, who displayed what prestigious aviators black men could be. Our history is Garret Morgan, who created the stoplight and the gas mask. Our history is Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner, who invented the sanitary belt to help make an easier life for all women. Our history is Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X, two ends of the same goal and the same fight. Our history is Maya Angelou and Angela Davis. As a whole we created generations of doctors, preachers, lawyers, actors, inventors, scientists, teachers, and the list goes on.

Many people may believe that black history in America is only the famous people we know and the names we learn over and over in school like MLK and Rosa Parks. There is more to it than that. Everyday black people create history that pours into the culture and the history of America. Black history in America is the first black church in the town of Culpeper and it is the first chapter of the NAACP in our area. Everytime we as black people come together and create something new we are writing a part of American History. Everytime we as black people come together and continue to fight for equality and social justice we are writing a part of American History. This summer, I was able to add my own little part to American History. On June 6, 2020, I went to my first Black Lives Matter protest with my mom. I never thought that there would be a protest in my small town. This summer in my town together we all made history.