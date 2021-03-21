Student writers recognized for Black History Month essays

Three area students were honored for writing essays based on African American History in a contest sponsored by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP for Black History Month.
Cerena Quiñones, Catherine Lomis and Jajoya Banks were recognized Thursday evening for their essays by the local chapter of the civil rights organization, which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties.
During the NAACP meeting Cerena and Catherine read their essays aloud for the attendees of the meeting, which was held virtually. Though Lajoya was unable to attend, her essay was read by former Culpeper County School Board candidate Laura Blackman.
"This was so much fun. And a good opportunity, too," Cerena said after reading her essay.
The winners were heartily applauded by attendees, which included Culpeper Town Council members Jamie Clancy and Frank Reaves Jr., as well as candidate for Town Council Fred Sapp.
The selected winners met on Saturday morning at Emerald Hill Elementary school to have their photo taken for the Star-Exponent and for each to receive a gift certificate from NAACP chapter Secretary, Cynthia Taylor.
"We're so pleased with how this contest has turned out," said Taylor Saturday. "We had so many good entries. We hope to do it again in the future."
Published below are the three winning essays in the first contest of its kind sponsored by the Culpeper NAACP chapter.
For more information about the contest or NAACP visit www.naacpculpeper.org or contact secretary@naacpculpeper.org.
Elementary school winner
Students at the elementary school level were asked to submit an essay of up to 250 words answering the question, "What does African American history mean to me?"
Emerald Hill Elementary 5th-grader Cerena Quiñones won a $50 gift certificate for her entry and publication in the Star-Exponent. This is her winning entry:
Well when I think about African American history I think about my family and songs that I grew up listening to. The reason that I think about family is because my grammy was born when slavery was still going on. Sadly her parents passed away but I still can’t imagine the pain that she felt. Also a lot of the music I listened to growing up and now were made/sung by these artists: Tupac, Aaliyah, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Keyshia Cole, J. Cole, and Rihanna. So when I’m worried, just hearing some of these artists singing or rapping makes me feel right at home. Each day I strive to learn more about the African American sides of my family. Growing up my Dad would always tell me all the good stories but my favorite was Martin Luther King. I love that story always and forever.
Overall I would like for people to recognize African Americans not for their color but for their unique ways. They have a beautiful culture and I hope they share it with the whole wide world. That is why I think that me and my grammy are so close. We have a bond that can’t be broken. Sometimes I still sit on her lap and ask for one good story. Thank you guys for letting me share what African American history means to me and my side of the story because without doing this no one would get to know me or my story at all. I hope you like it. Thank you.
Middle school winner
Middle school students were asked to submit an essay of up to 250 words addressing the question, “What is the most important moment in African American history to you and why?”
Culpeper Middle School 7th-grader Catherine Lomis won a $150 gift certificate for her entry and publication in the Star-Exponent. This is her winning entry:
Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech was the most important moment in black history. August 28,1963 was when America marched on Washington DC to show unity and peacefully protest the vast inequalities in the US. We thought that we had equality, but we didn’t. Even though slavery had been abolished many years before, segregation was still in place. There was also just unfair treatment overall, including discrimination, housing, and employment. If Martin Luther King Jr. never spoke that day, we might still be segregated. Either that or America wouldn’t be here anymore, because riots would have persisted. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted peaceful protests to bring equality. He never wanted violence, even though it was so incredibly unfair.
Just about one year after the “I Have A Dream” speech was delivered, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in all of America. The speech definitely influenced how quickly it was passed, proving how powerful it was, and still is today. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech still inspires so many people today, no matter their race, gender, or age. This is important to me because I think it would be awful if not everyone had a fair chance of success purely on the basis of race, and this made it so everyone does. It will continue to empower people through the years with words, videos, and the lasting effect it has on the country today.
High school winner
High school students were asked to write an essay of up to 500 words addressing the question, “Why is African American history so critical to the history of the United States?”
Culpeper County High School 11th-grader Lajoya Banks won a $300 gift certificate for her entry and publication in the Star-Exponent. This is her winning entry:
"Our History is American History—A Black History Essay"
Many people do not understand how intertwined black history is with American history. Our history as black people in the United States of America begins at the horrendous start of slavery with the middle passage and goes all the way to the first black and Indian woman Vice President that we have recently seen take office. Our history is important to the overall history of the United States because this country was founded on the backs of African Americans. We contributed to this country by cultivating fields and producing goods, through slinging bricks and building cities, by inventing technology and activating for equal opportunities for all. We contributed our blood, sweat, and tears to this country. Even when forced and abused our creativity, our intelligence, our inventions, and our drive could not be taken away. This is our history, this is American history.
Many people may believe that black history in America is only slavery and the civil rights movement. However, black history is so much fuller than that. Our history is the Tuskegee Airmen, who displayed what prestigious aviators black men could be. Our history is Garret Morgan, who created the stoplight and the gas mask. Our history is Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner, who invented the sanitary belt to help make an easier life for all women. Our history is Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X, two ends of the same goal and the same fight. Our history is Maya Angelou and Angela Davis. As a whole we created generations of doctors, preachers, lawyers, actors, inventors, scientists, teachers, and the list goes on.
Many people may believe that black history in America is only the famous people we know and the names we learn over and over in school like MLK and Rosa Parks. There is more to it than that. Everyday black people create history that pours into the culture and the history of America. Black history in America is the first black church in the town of Culpeper and it is the first chapter of the NAACP in our area. Everytime we as black people come together and create something new we are writing a part of American History. Everytime we as black people come together and continue to fight for equality and social justice we are writing a part of American History. This summer, I was able to add my own little part to American History. On June 6, 2020, I went to my first Black Lives Matter protest with my mom. I never thought that there would be a protest in my small town. This summer in my town together we all made history.
I believe that African American history is critical to American History because African Americans have made many contributions and monumental changes to this country. As stated above through our civil rights activism, our teachers, preachers, actors, and inventors have established our place and written our history, American History.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986