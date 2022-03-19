Students argue for and against Black History Month

“Do we need a National Black History Month?” That was the question posed by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP for its annual student essay question in commemoration of Black History Month in February. The branch received entries from students in grades 3-12 from all three counties served by the organization: Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock.

Third grader Alexander Bradshaw, 9, and sixth grader Amira Bradshaw, 12—homeschooled siblings in Culpeper County—won the elementary and middle school divisions. Gabrielle Williams, 16, an 11th grader who is also homeschooled in Culpeper, won the high school division. The branch also granted a special recognition to middle and high school teacher Sue Garvin’s class at Belle Meade Montessori School in Rappahannock County for their high engagement in this project.

Winning entries in this year’s contest represented a diversity of viewpoints on Black History Month.

In Alexander’s essay, he argues that “we need to continue to celebrate this month to remember our accomplishments and our stories and to learn from our past to move toward the future.” Amira disagrees. She argues, “Black History Month has not helped in correcting misconceptions and seamlessly weaving Black history into American history.”

Gabrielle Williams argues, however, that “we need a National Black History Month because it connects us with our history, it provides an opportunity where we can solely highlight Black achievement, and it unites us as a nation.”

Most students who entered the contest argued that a Black History Month provides an opportunity for all Americans to learn more about Black historical figures, including lesser-known ones. Several pointed out that Black History Month is a time to learn about not only Black heroes who fought for freedom but also Black people in history who have contributed to areas such as the arts, sports, STEM, health, and more.

Other students argued that a Black History Month serves to divide our country and undermines the urgency of including Black history in “regular” American history studies. Several argued that other ethnic and cultural groups should be interwoven as well so that students and all Americans get a fuller, more complete picture of what makes our country great—our diversity.

Sue Garvin’s middle and high school students spent several class sessions discussing the contest question and considering both the reasons why Black historical figures were not familiar to them as well as ways to gain a more complete understanding of American history moving forward. As a predominantly white class, they also considered how racial identity impacts their response to these questions.

To support their thinking on these topics, as well as recognize their work on this project, their class will receive a gift of two books for their classroom library: “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Jason Reynolds; and “Ibram X Kendi and The Black History Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained,” by DK and David Olusoga.

“The young people represented in these Black History Month essays articulate a diverse set of opinions related to the celebration of African American history in America; furthermore, they represent a promise of civil discourse as it relates to the issue of race and history,” said Culpeper NAACP President Uzziah Harris in a statement.

“It is my hope that we would not only listen to them but that through their example, forge our own path toward lasting racial conciliation,” Harris added. “It is only through difficult yet authentic dialogue that we might have a chance of creating a better world for them to coexist in.”

Contest winners received gift certificates and were recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March 17 General Membership meeting. Each student read their essay at the meeting to 20 participants, who described the essays as inspired and inspiring.

The winners will also go on a special field trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. this spring.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets on the third Thursday evening of the month at 7 p.m., and is currently meeting via Zoom.

The winning student essays are included below.

Laurel Blackmon is education chair for the NAACP Culpeper chapter.

Alexander Bradshaw, age 9, Culpeper County

Elementary school category winner; homeschooled

Let’s Celebrate Black History Month!Some people might argue that Black History Month should not be celebrated. However, I believe we need to celebrate Black History Month. Black History Month serves to honor Black heroes, to inspire us, and to teach us about Black History. So, it is very important that we continue this celebration of Black History.

Celebrating Black History Month serves to honor Black heroes who fought for our freedom. Black heroes such as Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Martin Luther King and many others should always be remembered because if we stop remembering them, how will we know who these heroes are?

Celebrating Black History Month serves to inspire us. When we learn about Black scientists, educators, astronauts, engineers, writers, and other successful Black figures, they inspire us. When I learned about Mae C. Jemison during last Black History Month, I felt very proud and inspired because I love learning about science and space and want to be a medical doctor and an astronaut like her.

Celebrating Black History Month teaches us about the history of Black people. At school, we learn so much about the settlement of Europeans in the United States, the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812. We also learn about George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and their contributions. Yes, they contributed to American History. But where are the Black people? As long as we do not learn about the contributions and history of Black people in the ‘regular’ American History books and schools, we need to continue to celebrate Black History Month.

It is very important to celebrate Black History Month because it gives us an opportunity to celebrate the lives and contributions of Black heroes. We also need to celebrate it to learn about all the scientists, writers, and engineers that will inspire kids. Finally, we need to celebrate Black History Month because we do not learn enough about Black history at school and in American history books. Like my mother says, “We must learn where we came from to be able to go forth.” I agree. In short, we need to continue to celebrate this month to remember our accomplishments and our stories and to learn from our past to move toward the future.

Amira Bradshaw, age 12, Culpeper County

Middle school category winner, homeschooled

Black History Is American HistoryMany Black politicians and scholars argue for the importance of celebrating Black History Month to honor Black figures and acknowledge their accomplishments. However, I disagree that we need to celebrate Black History Month. Commemorating Black history should not be relegated to one month. The observation of Black History Month causes more division among Americans. The remembrance of successful Black personalities during Black History Month understates the prodigiousness of the accomplishments of Black historical figures.

American history curricula and textbooks focus on teaching about the arrival of Europeans to the United States, the settlement of Jamestown, and many other aspects of “white” American history. We brush over the role the slaves as the economic engine of early America. We skim through the struggles of slaves that were snatched from their homes to be robbed of their identity and worked to death. We do not fully examine the hard fights for voting rights. We do not learn about the lynching of thousands of Black people. We are not taught about these uncomfortable topics. Black History Month has not helped in correcting these misconceptions and seamlessly weaving Black history into American history.

All ethnic groups and cultures in America have a history. These ethnic minorities have also played a role in fighting for equality and have contributed to our nation’s development. Yet, they are not assigned one month to celebrate their heritage and their heroes, as they should not. Black history is American history so are Mexican history and Jewish-American history. The celebration of heritage months separates us by race. Instead of serving as a uniting platform, observing Black History Month isolates Black people from other Americans.

During Black History Month, American schools and TV networks bombard students and viewers alike by promoting the lives and contributions of Black heroes. Although these eminent historical figures are honored for their achievements, they are categorized by their race and celebrated only once a year. The magnitude of their accomplishments somehow seem to be downgraded as their race is primarily the focus. These individuals’ successes should be what matters and not the color of their skin. While celebrating Black History Month affords us an opportunity to study and honor our amazing scientists, teachers, lawyers, writers, and activists, it unjustifiably understates their accomplishments and fails to integrate them in American history as Americans.

We truly need more than 28 days for an accurate representation in American history. Our Black history should be broadly remembered and honored all year long, not limited to the shortest month of the year. Our Black historical figures are successful based on their merit. Not only have they contributed to the amelioration of Blacks but also to American society, as a whole. As we do not assign a month to commemorate the history of other cultures and races in the United States, we should not celebrate Black history separately from American history. We are all Americans and our history should reflect that we all belong in one history, the American history.

Gabrielle Williams, age 16, Culpeper County

High school category winner, homeschooled

Making all Americans aware of the struggle for freedomIn the prominent words of President Ronald Reagan, “The foremost purpose of Black History Month is to make all Americans aware of this struggle for freedom and equal opportunity. It is also a time to celebrate the many achievements of Blacks in every field, from science and the arts to politics and religion.” A common controversy disputed among many is whether a National Black History Month is needed or not. I mean, it’s only another excuse to waste money on celebrations, commercials, and merchandise, right? No, I am here to debunk this false notion. We need a National Black History Month because it connects us with our history, it provides an opportunity where we can solely highlight Black achievement, and it unites us as a nation.

National Black History Month is vital because it connects us with our history. A continued engagement with the past is essential as it supplies us with context for the present. It provides everyone with a chance to learn details of their nation’s history, which unfortunately is often neglected and overlooked. Black history is a rich and varied history that deserves recognition. Not only by those of African descent, but also by those of other diverse races. Understanding the dynamics of the past will also help us positively move forward in the future. This can be done by spreading awareness whenever possible and a month denoted to that definitely reaps its benefits in achieving that goal.

Secondly, Black History Month is essential because it provides an opportunity where we can solely highlight Black achievement. Many believe that Black history only involved slavery. Although slavery played a critical role in Black history, people tend to disregard the other aspects that make Black history so significant. Black History Month gives everyone an opportunity to recognize Black histories, moving past stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement. What a perfect time to explore and research the representation, identity, and diversity of African Americans.

Lastly, National Black History Month is crucial because it unites us. What is truly needed right now is unity. A nation where we don’t form preconceived opinions of people based on the color of their skin. A nation where diversity is widely accepted and where we don’t judge one’s background, but we embrace it. Taking the time to educate ourselves on the history of our peers will immensely help society by bringing us closer together. We will have an understanding for the struggles our peers contend with and a compassion like no other. This all begins with education which Black History Month is deeply rooted and grounded in.

In conclusion, Black History Month is vital because it connects us with our history, it provides an opportunity where we can solely highlight Black achievement, and it unites us as a nation. President Ronald Regan was truly veracious in his proclamation that Black History Month provides a platform where the recognition and appreciation of African Americans is welcomed.

