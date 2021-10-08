Students flock to Culpeper Air Fest's STEM classes

Culpeper Regional Airport turned into an outdoor school this week, as 1,197 county middle-school students descended on its hangars and aircraft ramps to sample STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) gizmos and disciplines.
Faculty and students with Germanna Community College’s Workforce Development Center and engineering department welcomed students to the Culpeper Air Fest for three days.
Moving from hangar to hangar, students watched World War II planes fly overhead, inspected a local pilot's two vintage aircraft, learned about aerodynamics and how to make a paper airplane, and visited STEM stations demonstrating emergency medicine and an ambulance, 3-D printing, virtual welding, aerial drones, model airplanes, a helicopter, earth-moving equipment and aircraft restoration. Along the way, they learned some math, robotics and computer coding.
Held Tuesday through Thursday, the days of hands-on STEM activities exposed students to computer science and engineering and let them enjoy a field trip to the airport. The classes gave them various opportunities to explore STEM educational and career paths. They also gained an understanding of the nature of flight and learned about airport operations.
It was the fourth year that Air Fest has hosted STEM classes for Culpeper County Public Schools students.
"This opportunity is possible through the schools' partnership with the Culpeper Air Fest and their goal to provide educational opportunities to the community," school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said. "In past years, only fifth-graders have attended, but our sixth-graders missed out due to the (COVID-19) pandemic during their fifth-grade year."
Among the STEM classes' participating Culpeper-area companies were Culpeper Robotics, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Chemung Contracting, Altron Foundation, Civil Air Patrol, Bingham & Taylor, Carter Machinery and PHI Air Medical.
Other local businesses and individuals are sponsoring the Air Fest as a whole.
