Students flock to Culpeper Air Fest's STEM classes

Culpeper Regional Airport turned into an outdoor school this week, as 1,197 county middle-school students descended on its hangars and aircraft ramps to sample STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) gizmos and disciplines.

Faculty and students with Germanna Community College’s Workforce Development Center and engineering department welcomed students to the Culpeper Air Fest for three days.

Moving from hangar to hangar, students watched World War II planes fly overhead, inspected a local pilot's two vintage aircraft, learned about aerodynamics and how to make a paper airplane, and visited STEM stations demonstrating emergency medicine and an ambulance, 3-D printing, virtual welding, aerial drones, model airplanes, a helicopter, earth-moving equipment and aircraft restoration. Along the way, they learned some math, robotics and computer coding.

Held Tuesday through Thursday, the days of hands-on STEM activities exposed students to computer science and engineering and let them enjoy a field trip to the airport. The classes gave them various opportunities to explore STEM educational and career paths. They also gained an understanding of the nature of flight and learned about airport operations.