Culpeper Technical Education Center students had the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they learned during a showcase on Tuesday.

Members of the local business community were present to witness students perform tasks, ranging from repairing HVAC units to wiring a light switch.

“This is a great resource for us for new hires,” said Melissa Monaco, branch manager at CroppMetcalfe Services. “We like to bring in younger guys and train them up and hopefully they’ll stay with us for a long time and continue to grow within our company.”

Monaco said the education CTEC provides cuts down on necessary training time for new hires so they can be out in the field in 8 to 10 weeks as opposed to the years of training it would take going down traditional routes. She stated the programs have helped in replenishing the workforce for trades, which has been on the decline for years.

Monaco said the push to go to college over the trades is one reason for the shrinkage in the trade workforce. CTEC electrical instructor Sid Tremmel, who taught electrical engineering for 37 years, said he has seen the cycle of trades being downplayed in favor of colleges and the importance is now resurging.

“There’s such a shortage right now, all these guys could go to work straight out of high school if they wanted to. There’s such a shortage of tradespeople in all the trades, it’s amazing,” he said.

Tremmel praised the showcase for providing a platform where students can show off their skills. The electrical instructor said it was better for some students as opposed to a sit down interview, where they may get nervous and not know what to say to an interviewer. According to Tremmel, the showcase can help a student build confidence before going into an interview.

Some CTEC students became interested in trades because of family members who worked in those fields.

Mariella Kern, an 18-year-old Culpeper High School student, was part of the electrical class during the skills showcase. Her interest stemmed from joining her father on several jobs when she was child. After COVID, she helped on some smaller residential wiring jobs and decided that was the path she wanted to follow.

Kern currently works installing generators for All Install and plans to continue that career path. “I like everything about this,” she said. “From the hands-on, to mapping stuff out, figuring out where you need to go. I just enjoy everything about it.”

Charity Payne, an 18-year-old Eastern View High School student, is a member of the Emergency Medical Technician Program. She originally wanted to get into the nursing program but got into the EMT class instead. She has found the class challenging but also rewarding. “I like the challenge, we get to do a lot more hands-on stuff than in the nursing class.”

Payne and four other members of the class were recently part of the HOSA Competition which featured future health care workers from high schools. Culpeper entered three teams into the competition with two teams taking the top two spots and all the teams getting into the top five. Payne hopes to get her EMT certification in May to work as a part-time EMT through college.

Governmental organizations also took the opportunity to look at potential recruits. The Virginia Department of Transportation observed some of the students in the automotive class.

“VDOT is a broad interest because we service everything from chainsaws to trucks. Somebody that has a mechanical background or knowledge, you can train them to do anything,” said Keith Beaver, fleet operations manager with VDOT, on the appeal of coming into the state organization from CTEC.

Beaver stated that VDOT is currently looking to bring in a student for a summer internship.

Training has not only helped give valuable knowledge to students, it has also helped them to gain careers. Hailey Gorman, an 18-year-old Eastern View student, already has a career as a hairdresser after going through the cosmetology school. She wanted to become an esthetician, which led her to the program and a job at Studio 356.

Gorman agrees that the showcase has been a positive experience for everyone involved because it allows students to get into the action and show what they can do.

“They can see how you are under pressure, how you do when you’re working, how professional you are,” she said. “I think this really sets you above and really shows your talent.”